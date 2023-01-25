Lahore school's registration suspended after torture on student by seniors

LAHORE – The city administration on Wednesday suspended the registration of an elite private school in the Punjab capital after a 12-year-old student was tortured by seniors inside the institution.

District Commissioner Mohammad Ali issued the decision after hearing the arguments from the parties in the case over District Education Authority's (DEA) recommendations stated in its inquiry report.

The commissioner said the registration of the school will remained suspended until the next hearing of the case. He also directed the school administration and parents of the students involved in the bullying incident to submit their replies on the DEA’s report in next hearing.

Last week, a clip went viral on social media showing a group of school girls roughing up a fellow, identified as Aleeha Imran, by pushing her on the ground. The brawl erupted after the victim shared some private photos of the suspects with their parents.

On January 21, the police lodged the first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC, however, all the suspects managed to secure the pre-arrest bail in the case.

Following the incident, the DEA conducted an inquiry into the matter and submitted its report to the commissioner. The report said four girls tortured their school fellow outside the cafeteria of the institution.

It also highlighted lack of discipline and security cameras in the school and recommended a fine of Rs600,000 and suspension of its registration.

Moreover, the DEA team also recommended expelling the students involved in the torture incident from the schools.

The private school has suspended four female students for torturing their class fellow at the school premises while it has also suspended the victim.