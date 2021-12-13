PM Imran launches health card programme for all residents of Punjab

05:35 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
PM Imran launches health card programme for all residents of Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Naya Pakistan Health Card initiative for all residents of Punjab, saying people will start receiving the cards from the first of January.

Under the scheme, families will be able to get free medical treatment of up to Rs1 million per year.

Punjab is set to become the second province the provide health insurance to all residents after it was introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in February this year.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, the premier said that people should serve the mankind in order please God. He termed the initiative a “great moment” adding that journey to turn Pakistan into a welfare state has begun.

PM Imran announced that a total of Rs440 billion would be spent on health insurance in three years under the programme. “It is not a simple health insurance but a step to set up a health system,” he said.

He promised that all families in Punjab will get the health cards by March 2022.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Sheikh Rashid’s spokesperson rejects heart ...
04:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
NIH confirms first case of Omicron variant in ...
03:21 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Rana Shamim’s indictment in contempt case ...
02:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
‘No compromise on state writ’: Info minister ...
01:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
‘Al-Kassah-III’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ...
11:56 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Did Saudi Arabia ban Tableeghi Jamaat? Here’s ...
01:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus
06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr