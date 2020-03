PM Imran decides to establish South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding South Punjab in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

In the consultative meeting the prime minister decided to make South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister of State Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, provincial ministers, members of National Assembly and the provincial assembly belonging to southern Punjab attended the meeting.

The participants also discussed political and economic condition of the country.