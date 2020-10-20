Gulbuddin Hekmatyar discusses Afghan peace process with PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, accompanied by a delegation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Matters related to Afghan Peace Process and Pak-Afghan fraternal relations were discussed.

https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1318500476783124480

In his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday, Hekmatyar said that Afghans think of Pakistan as their second home. Both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations between the two countries and the Afghan peace process. Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to play the role of a facilitator in the Afghan peace process.

Hekmatyar arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit on Monday. During his visit, he will also President Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and other dignitaries. Hekmatyar will also deliver a talk at a policy think-tank and interact with the media.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, his visit will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction.

