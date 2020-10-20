Shehbaz Sharif remanded to jail for another 14 days, will be kept in an ordinary cell

LAHORE – An accountability court has sent Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in money laundering and assets beyond means case, rejecting the request of National Accountability Bureau to extend his physical remand.

The Opposition Leader in National Assembly would be kept in Barrack No 2 in Kot Lakhpat Jail under Pakistan Prison Rules 1978, according to reports in local media.

There would be table one table and one chair in the barrack of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. There will not be any VIP cell for him in the jail as per the PTI government’s policy, the reports added.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that all these people would be kept in ordinary jails like the other people.