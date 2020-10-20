Shehbaz Sharif remanded to jail for another 14 days, will be kept in an ordinary cell
Web Desk
04:56 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif remanded to jail for another 14 days, will be kept in an ordinary cell
Share

LAHORE – An accountability court has sent Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in money laundering and assets beyond means case, rejecting the request of National Accountability Bureau to extend his physical remand.

The Opposition Leader in National Assembly would be kept in Barrack No 2 in Kot Lakhpat Jail under Pakistan Prison Rules 1978, according to reports in local media.

There would be table one table and one chair in the barrack of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. There will not be any VIP cell for him in the jail as per the PTI government’s policy, the reports added.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that all these people would be kept in ordinary jails like the other people.

More From This Category
No plan to impose governor rule in Sindh, says ...
10:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Woman gang-raped for ten days after lured to ...
09:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Planning ministry terms report of giving immunity ...
09:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistan approaches Twitter against spread of ...
08:30 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
CPEC – All set to launch Orange Line Metro ...
08:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Threat alert on TTP plan of terror attack in ...
07:25 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Irfan Junejo pens a heartfelt birthday note for wife
03:09 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr