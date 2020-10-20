Pakistan decides to curtail powers of CPEC Authority chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is drafting new laws for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority proposing curb on powers of the body and its chairman.

The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs has approved a bill in this regard. It recommends immunity for CPEC Authority chairman and other senior officers from the investigations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The proposed bill says a power of the authority to create a CPEC Business Council will be withdrawn as it will be formed by the Board of Investment. It has also proposed abolishing of the voting powers given to the chairman.

Under the new laws, the CPEC Authority will report directly to the prime minister instead of planning ministry, said Geo News.

The government would also abolish the designation of the chief executive officer.

Last year, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance for setting up the CPEC Authority. As the authority was established, the government had appoted Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as its chairman for four years.