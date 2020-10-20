Captain Safdar controversy — Sindh IGP goes on vacations, other officers decides to follow suit
06:20 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
Captain Safdar controversy — Sindh IGP goes on vacations, other officers decides to follow suit
KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar went on 15 days vacations while other senior officials have filed applications seeking leave following the registration of a case against PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar for violating sanctity of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Additional IG Special Branch Imran Yaqoob Minhas, who has expressed reservations over the registration of the case against Safdar, has also sought two months vacations.

According to local media reports, other top officers of the Sindh police have also sent identical applications for leave.

A sudden announcement by police officers comes a day after the arrest of Safdar and his release on the same day.

An alleged voice message of PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair was shared on social media following the arrest of Safdar in which the former Sindh governor claimed that IGP was kidnapped and forced to register case against Maryam Nawaz, her husband and other persons for raising slogans at the mausoleum. 

The husband of Maryam Nawaz was arrested by the Brigade police station from a local hotel room this morning. The lawsuit against Safdar includes death threats, damage to government property, and a violation of the Mazar-e-Quaid Act.

It may be mentioned that a case of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid was registered against 200 persons including Captain (retd) Safdar on the complaint of citizen Waqas on Sunday.

