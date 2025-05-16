COAS Munir praises Pakistani media’s role during Indo-Pak tensions

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir lauded the role of Pakistani media during the recent tensions with India, calling it a source of pride for the nation.

Speaking informally to journalists at the “Youm-e-Tashakur” ceremony in Islamabad, he said, “Our media gave a historic response to Indian media—one that we are proud of.”

He emphasized that Pakistan had nothing to hide and presented the full truth, crediting the media for its responsible conduct. “The media’s role throughout the situation was exemplary and dignified,” the COAS stated, adding that the nation stood united in facing the adversary.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down six Indian aircraft, not five as previously reported.

He shared this update during his address as the chief guest at a special “Youm-e-Tashakkur” (Thanksgiving Day ) ceremony in Islamabad, held to thank Allah Almighty for Pakistan’s success in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The event, held at the Pakistan Monument, began with Quranic recitation and was attended by top civil and military leadership, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, cabinet members, foreign diplomats, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister for Information.