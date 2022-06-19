Anoushey Ashraf’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani actress and model Anoushey Ashraf has won hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves.

A dance video of Anoushey Ashraf is making rounds on the internet platforms in which she can be seen flaunting her dance skills. Sharing on the Instagram, Ashraf said, “Ab jub entertainers hain to KHUL ke entetain kartay hain na! We got moves like jagger @dinoaliofficial ALSO, Find Munna in the video.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)