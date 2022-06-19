PTI Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi arrested over harassment charges
Web Desk
01:23 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
PTI Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi arrested over harassment charges
Source: Sindh Assembly website
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi was arrested for alleged harassment.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said that Qureshi was arrested over a woman’s complaint against harassment.

“A woman had complained to SITE police station at 3am on Sunday morning, alleging that Qureshi assaulted her,” Odho said.

He said that the woman alleged that the PTI MPA lured her through a job offer.

Odho further stated that a case has been registered against Qureshi under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Investigations against Qureshi have been launched, he added.

Khurram Sherzaman condemns Qureshi’s arrest

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sherzaman condemned the arrest.

He demanded the immediate release of Qureshi, saying that “the tactics the fearful Sindh government are hiding behind are pitiable”.

Bushra Iqbal shares heartfelt note on Aamir ... 12:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal has shared her concern about the court’s decision of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Railways increases fares second time in ...
10:50 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
Islamabad markets, malls to close down by 9pm
10:27 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
PPP will form next government, says Zardari
10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
Afghan terrorist hired to kill ousted Pakistani ...
11:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistani-Australian woman axed to death 'by ...
11:05 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz felicitates Army Chief on completion ...
10:28 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali celebrates 7 million followers on Instagram
12:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr