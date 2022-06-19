PTI Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi arrested over harassment charges

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi was arrested for alleged harassment.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said that Qureshi was arrested over a woman’s complaint against harassment.

“A woman had complained to SITE police station at 3am on Sunday morning, alleging that Qureshi assaulted her,” Odho said.

He said that the woman alleged that the PTI MPA lured her through a job offer.

Odho further stated that a case has been registered against Qureshi under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Investigations against Qureshi have been launched, he added.

Khurram Sherzaman condemns Qureshi’s arrest

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sherzaman condemned the arrest.

He demanded the immediate release of Qureshi, saying that “the tactics the fearful Sindh government are hiding behind are pitiable”.