‘Powerful quarters want Zardari gone’: Journalist drops major revelation on ‘Presidential shake-up’

ISLAMABAD – Senior investigative journalist and analyst Azaz Syed makes bombshell revelation which set Pakistan’s political circles ablaze.

Speaking on his YouTube show Talk Shock, Azad Syed said powerful quarters want President Asif Ali Zardari’s removal from top office. He declared that the preliminary campaign is underway, with forces deeply uncomfortable with Zardari’s presence.

“He (Zardari) is like a thorn in their side, said Syed, adding that they want him gone. The journalist hinted that a full-blown plan to oust the president is already in motion with efforts focusing on pushing Zardari to resign ‘voluntarily’ to avoid a direct confrontation. He mentioned having more details than he can reveal right now, leaving viewers with chilling implication that major power shift could be imminent.

جن کو کانٹے کی چبھن ہے انہیں چپ کرکے گھر بیٹھنے کا بھی قلق ہے🤭 جنکے منہ سے یہ بات کہلائی گئی ہے ان کا سیاسی گھنٹہ گھر رائے ونڈ ہے😜 مطلب کچھ بھی خواہش رکھیں اور سمجھیں کہ آگے آصف علی زرداری کی بجائے باجوہ بیٹھا ہے؟ ابے آگے بھی وہ ہے جو پی ایچ ڈی ہے 😏

pic.twitter.com/mLl2GhqDYG — Azhar Abbas (@AyZi) July 4, 2025

He further raised eyebrows by suggesting that one of most powerful individuals in country could potentially take over the presidency, further fueling speculation of a high-level engineered transition.

With Pakistan’s hybrid political system already under scrutiny, these revelations raise serious questions about who really pulls strings and whether Zardari’s days in office are numbered.

No official response has come from the Presidency or the Pakistan Peoples Party as of yet, but political observers are already calling this a potential game-changer, with social media users coming with different theories.