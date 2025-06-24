Let’s be perfectly clear about what has just happened, because the truth is being deliberately buried under a mountain of self-serving propaganda. While the world’s attention is on the explosions in Iran, the real story for our region is about the accomplice—the nation that held the door open for the aggressor. That nation, it seems, was India.

A cynical and utterly false narrative is already making the rounds on social media, likely amplified by networks aligned with the Indian establishment. The story goes that the United States, in its quest to strike Iran, was bravely denied airspace by Pakistan, forcing the Americans to turn to India as a last resort. This is a convenient fiction designed for two purposes: to portray India as a reluctant but indispensable partner, and to cast Pakistan in a negative light. It is a complete and total fabrication.

The truth, as sources with knowledge of the flight patterns indicate, is far more direct and damning. The US B-2 bombers did not come begging to India after being turned away by Pakistan. They reportedly flew a pre-planned route from their staging grounds in Central Asia, crossed into Indian airspace with full permission, and then proceeded directly towards their targets in Iran.

There was no Pakistani denial because there was no Pakistani request. This was a clean, premeditated act of facilitation by New Delhi.

So why invent this elaborate fiction about Pakistan? The motive is as transparent as it is repulsive. By creating a hero-villain story, India seeks to whitewash its complicity. They want the world to see them not as eager warmongers, but as the responsible power that stepped up when their supposedly obstructionist neighbour would not. It is a classic move of deflecting guilt by projecting it onto a rival.

But we must not be distracted by this smokescreen. The core issue is that India, a country that lectures the world on “strategic autonomy” and the virtues of dialogue, has actively participated in a military strike against a regional power. This isn’t a passive act. Granting a corridor for stealth bombers on an attack mission is the modern equivalent of giving an army passage through your territory to invade another. It is an act of war by proxy.

This act doesn’t happen in isolation. It is the logical, yet terrifying, conclusion of a foreign policy that has been drifting toward outright provocation for years. Reports of RAW’s deep collaboration with Israeli intelligence on anti-Iran operations are no longer just whispers; they now appear to be part of a much larger, coordinated strategy. India has not stumbled into this conflict; it has marched into it with its eyes wide open.

What we are witnessing is the public burial of India’s non-aligned legacy. The nation of Nehru, which once championed the cause of peace and stood as a bulwark against bloc politics, has traded its soul for a junior partnership in a distant conflict. The deafening silence on conflict management, the absence of any real diplomatic effort to de-escalate, now makes perfect sense. Why would you mediate a fire you are helping to fuel?

India did not just open its skies; it opened a Pandora’s box of conflict and instability that will haunt the entire region. In its desperation for a seat at the “high table” and to please its Western partners, it has abandoned any pretence of neutrality. It chose to become a tool for aggression, and in doing so, has made all of us less safe. As they spread their lies about the flight path, we must focus on the undeniable truth: India was a willing launchpad for this attack. One has to ask: for a nation that once prided itself on its independent voice, what exactly was the price of this silence and complicity?