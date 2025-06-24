PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss Middle East crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday afternoon, during which he reiterated Pakistan’s full support for Iran at all diplomatic forums, including the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for all parties to respect international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

He noted that Pakistan is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and emphasized the urgent need to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the call and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled support during the crisis. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Both leaders underscored the importance of unity among the Muslim Ummah during these challenging times and agreed to remain in close contact.