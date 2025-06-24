Gold Price extends losses in Pakistan amid global dip

KARACHI – Local and international markets witnessed losses as bullion rates moved down by Rs3800 to Rs 354,365.

On Tuesday, Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed sharp decline, in line with a major drop in international market. The price of gold per tola fell by Rs3,800, bringing the new rate down to Rs354,365.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs3,258, settling at Rs303,810. The latest dip follows Monday’s marginal decrease of Rs300 per tola, when the rate closed at Rs358,165.

Gold Rates

Gold Rate Price Change Gold per tola (Monday) 358,165 -300 Gold per tola (Tuesday) 354,365 -3,800 Gold per 10 grams (Tuesday) 303,810 -3,258

International gold prices mirrored the downward trend, falling by $39 to reach $3,327 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. The global drop in bullion prices is being closely watched by investors and jewellers alike, as market uncertainty and currency fluctuations continue to impact precious metals.

Silver rates in the local market also saw a modest decline. The price per tola of silver dropped by Rs9, now standing at Rs3,790.

Industry experts attribute the falling prices to a stronger dollar and shifting investor sentiment in the international commodities market.