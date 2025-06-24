Sana Khan’s mother passes away after prolonged illness

MUMBAI – Former Indian actress turned religious public figure Sana Khan’s mother passed away after a prolonged illness. The news prompted waves of sympathy across social media, with fans and followers offering their condolences and prayers.

Sana Khan, who started her career in Bollywood in 2005, quits entertainment industry to dedicate her life to Islam. Today, however, brings a moment of grief for the former actress. The passing of her mother marks a deeply personal loss, and fans across the globe are expressing their solidarity and support during this difficult time.

“Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon

My beloved mother Mrs Saeeda has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition. Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after isha salat”, the post reads.

She also asked social media users for prayers for departed soul.

In 2020, Sana announced her decision to leave showbiz to follow faith. She citing her desire to live a more spiritual and meaningful life. She later married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 21, 2020, in Surat, India.

The couple has since welcomed two children. Their first son, born in July 2023, was named Syed Tareeq Jameel in honor of renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel. They welcomed their second son earlier this year in January.

Known for her modest lifestyle and religious commitment, Sana Khan is now fully devoted to her family, business, and faith. Despite leaving the limelight, she maintains a strong presence on social media, where she shares glimpses of her spiritual journey and family life.