Father, son arrested for raping woman in cab in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The federal law enforcers have apprehended two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a cab when she was returning from office.

The police officials said that the duo raped the woman and then deprived her of her jewellery and mobile phone in the cab. Police personnel of Sahala police station detained the suspects who belong to Rawalpindi.

Upon interrogation, it emerged that the suspects were also involved in a number of similar crimes including sexual assault, robbery, and abduction. Police also recovered a hand weapon from the culprit's possession.

Last week in the federal capital, police have also arrested a serial rapist who assaulted at least 20 women including a female constable.

The manhunt for the suspect was ended after more than two years. The serial rapist, Zaheer Ahmed, used to snatch valuable items and mobile phones from victims after assaulting them.