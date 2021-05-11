9 children among 22 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air strikes at Gaza
Share
At least 22 Palestinians were martyred including nine children, as Israel launched military strikes in Gaza following heightened tensions between the law enforcement agencies in Jerusalem with Palestinian civilians.
Violence has spiralled since the Israeli police attacked unarmed Palestinians praying in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, wounding hundreds of Palestinians in the process.
On the other hand, Israel claimed it had struck 130 “military targets” in Gaza and had taken out 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.
“We have struck 130 military targets belonging mostly to Hamas,” the Islamist group that controls the blockaded Gaza strip, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.
“According to our current estimates we have killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives,” he said.
Hamas had given the Israeli forces a 1500 GMT Monday deadline to vacate Al-Aqsa, Islam´s third holiest site.
Shortly after the deadline expired, there were reports of rockets being fired into Israeli territory.
Israeli military spokesperson Conricus said Israel could not yet confirm or deny that its strikes caused civilian casualties in Gaza strip.
He told reporters that sites targeted so far included weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, training sites and military bases in Gaza.
Tensions in Jerusalem have flared since Israeli riot police attacked Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of Ramadan in the city’s worst disturbances since 2017.
Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawing international calls for de-escalation and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.
- Chickens released as bait in hunt for escaped leopard in China02:19 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Father, son arrested for raping woman in cab in Islamabad02:03 PM | 11 May, 2021
- 9 children among 22 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air strikes at ...01:24 PM | 11 May, 2021
- 24 Covid-19 patients 'escape' from quarantine in Peshawar01:01 PM | 11 May, 2021
- WATCH - Nine-year-old boy spotted driving carriage truck in Sukkur12:34 PM | 11 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s son believes she should win an Oscar for Maula Jatt09:05 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Ertugrul famed Didem Balcin welcomes a baby boy08:47 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021