PSL 2020 Final: Karachi traffic police unveil traffic plan
Share
KARACHI – Karachi traffic police have announced a traffic plan to save travelers from traffic jam as Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match will be played at the National Stadium today.
As per the traffic plan, the National Stadium road will be closed for traffic before the start of the match. The new town route will be using an alternative to commuters coming from Liaquatabad.
The Dalmia road will also remain closed for traffic, the alternative routes, including Shahrah-e-Faisal and Rashid Minhas road via Nipa and Askari IV. The Nipa to Safora Chowrangi and Gulshan Chowrangi road will remain open to traffic.
Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off today against each other in final of this year's Pakistan Super League today. Both the teams eye their maiden PSL trophy.
PSL 2020 Final: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings ... 08:25 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off on Tuesday against each other in final of this year's ...
- Pakistan to hold trade talks with Afghanistan today12:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
-
- PSL 2020 Final: Karachi traffic police unveil traffic plan12:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- PTI's Naveed Aslam who slapped women appointed in Punjab Women ...11:25 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
- PDM to hold Peshawar rally on Nov 22 despite govt restriction on ...10:55 AM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Sania Mirza celebrates 34th birthday with family08:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Bakhtawar's fiance? Social media floods with fake pictures of to-be ...03:38 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Bushra Ansari's daughter ties the knot in NYC03:08 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020