PSL 2020 Final: Karachi traffic police unveil traffic plan

KARACHI – Karachi traffic police have announced a traffic plan to save travelers from traffic jam as Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match will be played at the National Stadium today.

As per the traffic plan, the National Stadium road will be closed for traffic before the start of the match. The new town route will be using an alternative to commuters coming from Liaquatabad.

The Dalmia road will also remain closed for traffic, the alternative routes, including Shahrah-e-Faisal and Rashid Minhas road via Nipa and Askari IV. The Nipa to Safora Chowrangi and Gulshan Chowrangi road will remain open to traffic.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face off today against each other in final of this year's Pakistan Super League today. Both the teams eye their maiden PSL trophy.