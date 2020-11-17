Legendary film director Iqbal Kashmiri passes away at 78
12:36 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Legendary filmmaker Iqbal Kashmiri, passed away on Sunday after an extended illness. He was 78.
As per media reports, Kashmiri was suffering from a severe lung disease and was hospitalised almost 10 days ago.
Born in Lahore in 1942, Kashmiri made his directorial debut with the film “Taxi Driver” in 1970. The director has helmed a total of 84 films including ‘Babul’ and ‘Hum Ek Hain’.
He is survived by four daughters and two sons.
