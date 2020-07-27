Coronavirus — Pakistan records lowest single-day fatalities in 3 months
06:18 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday witnessed its lowest single-day fatalities due to coronavirus in three months.
Over the past 24 hours, 20 more fatalities were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,842, while no causality was reported in Punjab.
Total number of cases has reached to 274,124 after another 1,176 new infections detected in the last 24 hours.
Recoveries have reached 241,026 in Pakistan.
Pakistan's cases of COVID-19 started declining considerably in recent weeks, while the government has urged people to adopt precautionary measures strictly in order to avoid new spike.
- Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in ...10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic ...09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 274,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,885 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
Aishwarya Rai & daughter Aradhya Bachchan return home after testing negative for Covid-19
06:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday04:53 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Humayun Saeed turns 4901:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020