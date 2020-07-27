Coronavirus — Pakistan records lowest single-day fatalities in 3 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday witnessed its lowest single-day fatalities due to coronavirus in three months.

Over the past 24 hours, 20 more fatalities were reported taking the nationwide death toll to 5,842, while no causality was reported in Punjab.

Total number of cases has reached to 274,124 after another 1,176 new infections detected in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries have reached 241,026 in Pakistan.

Pakistan's cases of COVID-19 started declining considerably in recent weeks, while the government has urged people to adopt precautionary measures strictly in order to avoid new spike.