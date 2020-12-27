Aerial firing video lands Rawalpindi TikToker in jail
Web Desk
11:29 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
Aerial firing video lands Rawalpindi TikToker in jail
Share

RAWALPINDI – Tiktok landed another user in hot water as Rawalpindi police arrested TikToker for uploading a video of himself on the video-sharing platform where he is seen firing in the air.

The TikToker is identified as Hammad Jamil who used to film him with weapons and uploaded multiple similar videos on the application.

The police said Jamil is a member of the ‘Boxer Gang’ which was famous for spreading fear amongst local residents by threatening them and displaying weapons in public.

Earlier, the Sadiqabad police arrested and seized weapons and drugs from Jamil’s possession. He confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.

Earlier on November 30, a security guard shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video. The deceased man was a security guard in a flour mill in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the metropolitan city.

Karachi man shoots himself while filming Tiktok ... 04:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – A security guard accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video, police said on ...

More From This Category
Man stabs father to death, injures mother in ...
12:48 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Benazir Bhutto being remembered on 13th death ...
11:59 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
Two majors among four martyred as Pakistan Army ...
09:10 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
Naked man runs into ground during first PAKvNZ ...
11:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
King of Ghazal, Mehdi Hasan's grave in Karachi ...
10:44 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Pakistan rejects Modi's claims about democracy in ...
09:46 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
King of Ghazal, Mehdi Hasan's grave in Karachi remains a sorry sight!
10:44 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr