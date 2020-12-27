Benazir Bhutto being remembered on 13th death anniversary today
Web Desk
11:59 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
LARKANA – The 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is being observed today (Sunday).

Pakistan People’s Party is all set to host PDM alliance for slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today. All arrangements have been completed and the public meeting will begin at 1 pm today.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Larkana along with the delegation last night where Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto welcomed the PML-N delegation.

In a first, PDM leaders Maryam Nawaz, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and other alliance leaders will address from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

In this connection, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah reached Larkana today to review security arrangements for the anniversary.

The memorial and surrounding areas have been decorated with banners and party flags. Carpets have been set up for the workers to sit on.  Walk-through gates have been installed at the entrances.

At least 7,000 police personnel have been deployed, including women commandos and traffic wardens. The venue will also be monitored by CCTV cameras.

