TECNO's new Selfie Camera Phone to launch soon in Pakistan with some amazing Preorder Sales

With the prevalence of smartphones in our daily lives, users look for good devices that cater to their needs. Young people, however, upgrade their phones regularly with the latest smartphones to get the best hardware and software features. Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand TECNO is ready to meet all these demands. The brand has announced the launch of the most anticipated phones of 2021, the Camon 17 series. The Camon 17 Pro shall feature the 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera, whereas, the Camon 17 is now available for preorder with some amazing discounts and offers.

Camon is the brand’s flagship series with the best camera features at competitive prices. TECNO has been working in Pakistan for a few years now and they always bring exciting news with their new launches. This time, the brand collaborated with Hollywood star Chris Evans as their global brand ambassador which created excitement all over social media. Moreover, the Camon 17 Pro has exceptional features. Along with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Helio G95 Gaming Processor, and 90Hz refresh rate, the Camon 17 Pro has a high-resolution 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera, making it the perfect next-generation phone.

The 48MP Selfie Camera takes the clearest selfies whether it is day or night so you won’t need to worry about the quality of your photos at any time of the day. With the increasing demand for good selfie cameras, the brand has added the best camera features in the upcoming Camon 17 Pro. Equipped with the TAIVOS technology like the previous Camon smartphones, the Camon 17 Pro will not only let you take ultra-clear photos but will also provide multiple smart functions for the best photography experience.

That’s not all! Camon 17 is open for pre-booking on Daraz.pk from 5th to 10th June 2021 with some exciting gifts and discount vouchers. The phone comes with a superb 48MP AI Triple Camera, 6GB+128GB storage, and a 6.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate. So what are you waiting for? Order your new phone right now at an amazing price of PKR 24,999 with free TWS Buds and a special discount offer.