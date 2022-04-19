Pakistan condemns Kabul bombings, sends message of solidary to Afghans
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned three terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed six people and left several injured.
The Foreign Office said in a statement, the government extended deep sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.
Two bomb blasts were reported in a Shia Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital. In another incident, a nearby English language centre was targeted in a grenade attack.
“Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands with Afghan brothers in this moment of sorrow,” the statement stated.
It is important that Afghanistan and the international community engage in close cooperation against the scourge of terrorism, it added.
The number of attacks in the country has significantly declined since the Taliban ousted the US-backed Afghan government in August, but the Islamic State group has claimed several attacks since then.
The statistic is higher than 10 or 20!— Nilofar langar (@nilofarlangar1) April 19, 2022
The bloody corpses of the people's children have been thrown in a container like garbage so that the families can identify and take them away. To cover up the crime, families and journalists are beaten and driven away.#Kabul pic.twitter.com/AOeKXQjP0n
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Here's the winners of Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 openers11:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Olympic Association organises online doping workshop10:58 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani consumers to face slow internet on April 21, here’s why10:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples during pregnancy06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck in elevator (VIDEO)05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022