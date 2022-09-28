Srha Asghar and husband announce pregnancy

Congratulations are in order to for Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer, who are expecting their first child. The new addition to the adorable family is celebrated by the Bebak actress's friends, family, and followers.

Asghar's entertainment industry peers and a million followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Soon to be embracing parenthood, the couple is gearing up for the newest addition in their life and is also adapting to their new lifestyle.

The duo posted an adorable video of themselves dancing and shared a glimpse of the sonogram. Asghar wrote, "Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart...loading Dec 2022"

Asghar's Instagram post managed to garner attention and 32K+ likes in a span of a day.

For the unversed, Srha Asghar got married to Umer in January 2021. Asghar gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story.