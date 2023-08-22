Search

Dua Lipa rings in 28th birthday with gratitude and nostalgia

Web Desk 04:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

Acclaimed British songstress Dua Lipa is joyously commemorating her 28th birthday.

With a voice that's as magnetic as her presence, Dua Lipa has taken the global music scene by storm. Her name resonates as a symbol of modern pop excellence, intertwining infectious melodies with empowering lyrics

In a heartwarming gesture, she took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a collection of vibrant snapshots and express her sentiments as she embarks on this new chapter of life, saying, "raving into my 28th year."

The Instagram post, featuring captivating images of the artist in her distinctive style, sparked an outpouring of reactions from thousands of her followers, underscoring her widespread and dedicated fan base.

Overflowing with appreciation, Dua Lipa extended her gratitude towards her legion of fans who flooded her with heartfelt birthday wishes in the digital realm.

Coincidentally, her birthday aligns with another significant milestone – the 8th anniversary of the release of her debut single "New Love." This track holds a special place in her heart as it marked the inception of her journey in the pop music domain, propelling her towards her meteoric rise.

