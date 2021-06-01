Pakistan records slight decline in Covid-19 with 1,771 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD – At least 71 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,771 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,850 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 922,824.

Statistics 1 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,633

Positive Cases: 1771

Positivity % : 3.71%

Deaths : 71 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 1, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,397 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 844,638. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 57,336, while the positivity rate was dropped at 3.71 percent.

At least 318,579 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 340,110 in Punjab 132,822 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,257 in Islamabad, 25,218 in Balochistan, 19,250 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,588 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Covid vaccination for people above 18 to start ... 12:45 PM | 31 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to start administering Covid vaccine jabs to people above 18 years from ...

Moreover, 10,039 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,039 in Sindh, 4,079 in KP, 762 in Islamabad, 544 in Azad Kashmir, 280 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,633 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,269,21 since the first case was reported.