US warship to remain in Persian Gulf as Iran ramps up uranium enrichment
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
US warship to remain in Persian Gulf as Iran ramps up uranium enrichment
Share

TEHRAN – Iran says it has resumed twenty percent uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility.

The government spokesman Ali Rabeie said in a statement that the process of producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex, according to semi-official news agency Mehr and state news agency IRNA.

Iran currently enriches its uranium stockpile up to around 4.5%, which is above the 3.67% cap imposed by the 2015 pact with world powers, but far short of the 90% that is considered weapons-grade. Iran has continually denied it intends to assemble nuclear weapons.

The country had informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intent to enrich uranium at 20%, according to IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl.

Iran also seized a South Korean-flagged chemical tanker on Monday, according to semi-official Iranian news agencies, for "creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf."

Both moves came a day after the one-year anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and less than three weeks before the end of Donald Trump's presidency.

US sends nuclear-armed submarine, cruisers to ... 11:50 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

MANAMA, Bahrain – The US Department of Defense has deployed the nuclear-power Ohio-class guided-missile submarine ...

As tensions continue to rise, United States has said that it's aircraft carrier USS Nimitz would remain in the Middle East waters due to "threats from Iran".

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement that the USS Nimitz will now remain on station in Central Command area of operations.

More From This Category
'A blessing from Allah' – Saudi Arabia's Grand ...
09:24 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
British court rejects Broadsheet’s plea seeking ...
08:50 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
LHC declares 'two-finger' test for sex-attack ...
08:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Top US envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief to ...
07:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Free Punjab WiFi facility has not been shut down: ...
06:47 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
02:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani set to make her acting debut in Raqeeb Se
07:54 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr