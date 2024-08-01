Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has declared a "day of mourning" on Friday, August 2, to express solidarity with people of Palestine over martyrdom of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.
Funeral prayers in absentia will be held for the Hamas leader across the country after Friday prayers. The decision was taken in a meeting of parliamentary representatives of coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The prime minister said silence of the international community over the ongoing Israeli barbarism in Palestine is a matter of grave concern.
He said assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is condemnable, adding that Israel has grossly violated the resolutions adopted by world bodies, including the United Nations Security Council and the decision of the International Court of Justice.
He highlighted that the International Court of Justice has declared Israel's oppression as genocide. Shehbaz Sharif said preventing Israel from this genocide is a big challenge for the modern world.
Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Iranian capital Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.