Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has declared a "day of mourning" on Friday, August 2, to express solidarity with people of Palestine over martyrdom of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Funeral prayers in absentia will be held for the Hamas leader across the country after Friday prayers. The decision was taken in a meeting of parliamentary representatives of coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister said silence of the international community over the ongoing Israeli barbarism in Palestine is a matter of grave concern.

He said assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is condemnable, adding that Israel has grossly violated the resolutions adopted by world bodies, including the United Nations Security Council and the decision of the International Court of Justice.

He highlighted that the International Court of Justice has declared Israel's oppression as genocide. Shehbaz Sharif said preventing Israel from this genocide is a big challenge for the modern world.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Iranian capital Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.