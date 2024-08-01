Search

BCCI responds to reports of Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 in India

Web Desk
09:50 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
BCCI responds to reports of Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 in India
Rajeev Shukla, the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), responded to reports suggesting that Pakistan may boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India, if India refuses to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Premier League players' auction, Shukla stated that the BCCI is awaiting approval from the Indian government to visit Pakistan. He also remarked that Pakistan can make any statements regarding their participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government [to participate in the Champions Trophy]," Shukla said.

Another senior BCCI official acknowledged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might react negatively if India does not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. "Of course, we expect retaliation. If we don’t travel to Pakistan, they will threaten to boycott the Asia Cup. But the PCB should understand that it’s not in BCCI’s hands. Sending a team to a foreign country requires the Indian government’s permission. So far, we have had discussions regarding the Champions Trophy but no positive outcomes," the official said.

The PCB remains firm on hosting all the matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, despite rumors of a neutral venue or alternative plans. Reports indicate that the Indian team may not travel to Pakistan and could play their matches at a neutral location.

The proposed venues for the tournament include Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, with all of India's matches scheduled to take place in Lahore, according to the PCB's plan submitted to the ICC. Apart from India, all other participating teams have previously played in Pakistan, and the PCB believes India has no strong reason not to participate in the country.

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are from 19th February to 9th March.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

