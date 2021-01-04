Shehla Raza criticises PM Imran in 'Kashmir Day' tweet before deleting it

KARACHI – Pakistani Twitter users had a field day on Monday after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza apparently forgot what month we are currently passing through.

Less than a week after New Year, Shehla deleted her tweet in which she targeted Imran Khan led government of not being capable enough to question the Modi government in India for their atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.

The provincial minister wrote that Z.A. Bhutto declared 5th February as Kashmir day while Imran government is still silent “today” on the "4th of February".

“Do you need permission from Modi to show solidarity with Kashmiris in your country”, she said.

Twitter users were quick to point out the blunder, after which she deleted her tweet.

یہ بھی اسی طرح کی کانفرنس ہوگی کوئی ???? pic.twitter.com/CT65YcFDFm — Sulphuric (@Sulphur_pro) January 4, 2021

زنانہ وریژن آف سائیں قائم علی شاہ ???????????????? ان @SyedaShehlaRaza کو 4 جنوری بھی 4 فروری لگ رہی ہے???? انکا کوئی علاج نہیں????????????#مائی_گلاسی pic.twitter.com/WXuAezbd0S — تتــــلـی???? (@Mahveera1) January 4, 2021

Tomorrow, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Right to Self-Determination Day with a renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day will be marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute and save Kashmiris from the Indian brutalities.

Next month, on February 5, Pakistanis will mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day and will observe a national holiday.