PTI senator meddling in Pakistan team selection? Mohammad Asif accuses Faisal Javed of "picking" players (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan, accusing him of meddling in the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and selection of the team.

In a recent interview with former Test cricketers Shahid Nazeer and Shahnawaz Khan, Asif alleged that the Senator misuses his power by selecting the members of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

He also criticised the board for not doing enough for the promotion of cricket.

Asif further maintained that Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan were not good coaches.

Coaching is a “science” that these great players of their time don’t have command on, the disgraced bowler added.

“This team is not picked by Waqar, Younus or Misbah, it is selected by Faisal Javed Khan,” said the former pacer, adding, “As players, Misbah, Waqar and Younus were good but they are pathetic as coaches.”

"Misbah will fail after a series or two," he claimed.

Asif was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that left the cricketing world in shock. He hasn’t played for Pakistan since then. While he made his domestic comeback, he wasn’t given a second chance like left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

On the other hand, Senator Faisal Javed rubbished Asif's claims and said that he has no idea why the former cricketer was levelling such allegations.

“These allegations are absolutely baseless,” said Faisal, adding that I have no interaction with Misbah or any other official of the board. Whatever decision they take is their own and they are responsible for it. Our government has empowered the board completely and do not meddle in their business.”

“Misbah is the most empowered PCB official and he is the one responsible for the selection and everything that follows,” he added.