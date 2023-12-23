Search

PTI moves Peshawar High Court today after losing bat symbol ahead of elections 2024

Web Desk
09:22 AM | 23 Dec, 2023
PTI moves Peshawar High Court today after losing bat symbol ahead of elections 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan gave another blow to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), denying bat symbol to political party for the general elections, and now former ruling party decided to move court against the action.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who also lost his chairmanship, told the media about approaching the high court against the ECP move as he called it a conspiracy against Imran Khan.

Gohar said PTI expressed concerns about the ECP bias as he accused the electoral watchdog of ‘discrimination based on personalities’.

He said PTI organized intra-party polls as per the party law and constitution, and we asked the ECP to inform us which law or section of the constitution had been violated.

Gohar was of the view that PTI conducted intra-party polls in line with the law and the constitution, but added that the electoral watchdog never monitored other parties’ intra-party elections.

The now ex-chairman said the ECP move aimed to confuse PTI’s supporters and candidates during the upcoming polls.

PTI leader added that they had also a Plan B about the general elections 2024, opposing the idea of an election boycott.

Other leaders of Imran Khan’s party also shared two cents on ECP, saying move aimed at keeping party out of election race by forcing party candidates to contest the elections separately.

ECP deprives PTI of bat symbol ahead of General Election 2024

Web Desk

01:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Anmol Baloch faces moral policing over new bold photoshoot

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee's rise continues against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281  for buying and 284 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 23 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585

