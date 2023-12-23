Major terror bid foiled as time bomb defused on Awam Express train in Karachi Cantt

KARACHI – Pakistan is reeling through a fresh wave of terrorism and now a tragedy of bigger proportion was averted as a time bomb on a passenger train in Karachi was defused on Friday.

Days before Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, security forces recovered explosive material from the Awam Express, exposing security flaws.

Forces and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and defused the bomb planted on Awam Express train traveling from Peshawar to Karachi’s Cantt Station.

It started during the cleaning process of the train as staffers discovered suspicious bags under 71 and 72 in coach number 5 upon arrival at Awam Express in port city.

Railway alerted security personnel, and special contingent of cops and rangers rushed platform number two.

The bomb disposal squad successfully diffused the bomb, averting a major tragedy.

It was reported that explosives were connected to the time device, but bomb disposal squad managed to neutralise the threat safely.

Following the incident, the security of all railway stations has been beefed up.