Kubra Khan talks about playing bold characters
Share
Lollywood diva Kubra Khan has been on a roll with her successful drama and film ruling hearts and her acting gets widespread applause.
Cementing her position in the industry with impeccable acting skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks, she has revealed her stance on bold character.
In a recent interview, the Muqabil actor stated that acting for her is an art. So, she won't be shying away from playing bold characters if presented the opportunity.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Kubra Khan last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.
Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film has been released on Eidul Adha and has done spectacular business at the box office.
Kubra Khan gives off Sinf e Aahan vibes on set 09:29 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
Gorgeous Pakistani actress Kubra Khan recently made a fun video with co-stars Talha Chahour and Ramsha Khan that went ...
- ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march07:27 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- UAE flag flies high at SIBF 2022 to mark Flag Day07:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani politicians condemn gun attack on Imran Khan06:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022