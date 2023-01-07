Pakistan investigates mysterious disease that killed 12 in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD – A ‘mysterious’ disease has killed at least a dozen people in Rahim Yar Khan in the past several days.

Initial probe hinted that victims succumbed to viral meningoencephalitis, a serious neurological condition resembling both meningitis and encephalitis however the in-depth details will be shared by provincial authorities.

The deaths reportedly occurred in Basti Laghari, a remote locality located around 50 kilometers from Rahim Yar Khan.

Reports in local media claimed that authorities revealed that the epidemic of the neurological disease started spreading in the last week of December 2022, and infected around 12 people so far.

The deceased including some minors show symptoms of low-grade fever, coupled with severe pain and sweats. They were shifted to a nearby health facility where they passed away after a couple of days.

Amid the fear in local communities, medical camps have been formed in the affected area while officials have taken preventative measures to curb disease spread.

Officials also claimed that the situation was under control as of now and no new case was reported in the area.