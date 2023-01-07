Accountability court orders to unfreeze Ishaq Dar’s assets, bank accounts

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court on Saturday issued orders to unfreeze the assets and bank accounts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of AC issued the written verdict in the assets beyond known means case and withdrew the 2017 order after which the assets of the PML-N stalwart were frozen.

The assets and bank accounts of Pakistan’s finance czar had been seized as he was declared an absconder under Imran Khan-led government.

The verdict cited that the court withdrew the previous order as Ishaq Dar has surrendered and the trial is also not in the court’s jurisdiction anymore.

Last month, the administration in the provincial capital restored the frozen assets of the minister, on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Dar, a close of aide of PML-N supremo, has retained proprietorship of Hajvery House located in Gulberg, Lahore.

The PML-N leader left for Britain in November 2017 for his medical treatment and was declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court (AC) in wake of continuous absence from the proceedings.