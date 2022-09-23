Accountability court suspends Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants 

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court on Friday suspended the arrest warrants of former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar till October 7.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir issued the orders and directed the authorities to not arrest the former federal minister upon his arrival in Pakistan. Dar is currently in London.

The judge said that once Dar returns to Pakistan, the court will see whether it should revoke his arrest orders or not.

"The arrest warrants will be permanently suspended once Dar appears before the court in person," the judge said.

Dar approached the accountability court on Thursday after the Supreme Court dismissed Dar's appeal in a corruption case following his decision to withdraw the plea.

In 2017, an accountability court, while hearing a corruption reference against Dar, declared him a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from the proceedings.

The former finance minister was elected as a PML-N senator on a technocrat seat in the Senate election on March 3, 2018.

However, he had not yet taken oath as a senator since 2017. The accountability court had declared Dar an absconder in a corruption reference.