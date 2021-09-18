Pakistan initiates dialogue with Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced that he has initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghanistan government in the war-raked country.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier said “I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks”.

Khan also added that the development arises following detailed discussions with leaders of Afghanistan's neighboring countries as well as Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in the SCO summit.

After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace & a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2021

PM also stressed the need for an inclusive government in the neighboring country since the Taliban announced an interim government. He had reiterated the same during his address at the SCO-CHS summit.

“The Taliban must fulfill the pledges made, above all for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. This is vital for Afghanistan’s stability,” PM said while mentioning that “it was also important to ensure respect for the rights of all Afghans while making certain that the country will never again be made a safe haven for terrorists”.

Earlier, PM called on foreign leaders during his visit to the Tajikistan capital, on the sidelines of the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) where he stressed the need for pursuing the approach of peaceful coexistence.

PM Imran reiterates aspiration for peace in ... 10:28 AM | 18 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that instability in Afghanistan could affect all the neighboring ...

Khan also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed bilateral relations, economic corridor, and regional situation. He appreciated support from Chinese authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The two leaders discussed mutual efforts for strengthening of Pakistan-Belarus relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as well as Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Earlier, Khan was received by Tajik PM and was accorded a red-carpet welcome after landing at Dushanbe International Airport.