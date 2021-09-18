Tiktok launches Urdu safety center in Pakistan

TikTok is becoming the most trending social network in the world. The social networking application has now launched an Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan.

The following safety centre will ensure that the diverse videos posted on the app are in check with the government’s guidelines.

A statement issued by the application on Saturday revealed that the safety centre is a one-stop online source that will introduce tools for users enabling them to edit and cut content that is in line with the government’s instructions.

Moreover, TikTok has updated its information portal which has now been divided into sections such as child protection, parental guidelines, protection against bullies, and suicide alerts.

The Guardians Guide includes information about how to get started on the platform, safety and privacy tools, such as the Family Pairing features, and additional resources to address common online safety questions.

In the “Safety & privacy controls” section, the app has provided information about how to set up your account. Users can limit the list of those who can leave comments on their videos, shoot duets with them or send messages.

The “Topics” section is dedicated to the platform’s efforts in important areas such as bullying prevention, covid-19, suicide and self-harm, and more.

Meanwhile, the subsection “Suicide and self-harm” provides information about TikTok’s work to prevent the dissemination of content that promotes actions aimed at calling for suicide or self-harm.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had banned TikTok for the fourth time on complaints of “immoral, indecent, and inappropriate” content.