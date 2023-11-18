My Suzuki My Story returns for Season 4 with great prizes for valuable customers

We all know that the first car gives us the ultimate freedom to enjoy, convenience to commute, fascinating journeys, and a chance to add comfort to the lives of our loved ones. For Pakistanis, the one name that has allowed them to own their first car without any hassle is Pak Suzuki. It's amazing that for the past four decades, Suzuki has been a travelling buddy for generations.
There are many memories associated with the first vehicle, and Suzuki is giving a chance to its customers to win exciting prizes by sharing their cherishable memories on My Suzuki My Story.
On this exciting digital portal, Suzuki customers can bring their stories to life and have a chance to hit the jackpot with some dazzling prizes. With this year's theme, customers can share creative stories via videos and pictures, etc, about their adored experiences with Suzuki cars or motorcycles to win sensational prizes like a brand-new Alto 660cc car, a Europe Trip, or a fantastic GSX-125 motorcycle.
The trailblazing manufacturer of high-quality automobiles in Pakistan carries forward its Customers First Approach by honouring the most revered memories & experiences of its customers related to Suzuki.
The trust of Pakistani consumers has made Suzuki one of the largest automobile producers in the country, with the largest network of sales and service dealers nationwide, to ensure unmatched customer care with high-quality standards.
So, every customer must reminisce about their delightful Suzuki moments and gear up for a chance to win some incredible prizes! You might be fortunate to receive awesome prizes.
Click the link to submit your entry: https://www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk
Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.
On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.
On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.