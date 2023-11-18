  

Search

Technology

My Suzuki My Story returns for Season 4 with great prizes for valuable customers

Web Desk
02:39 PM | 18 Nov, 2023
My Suzuki My Story returns for Season 4 with great prizes for valuable customers

We all know that the first car gives us the ultimate freedom to enjoy, convenience to commute, fascinating journeys, and a chance to add comfort to the lives of our loved ones. For Pakistanis, the one name that has allowed them to own their first car without any hassle is Pak Suzuki. It's amazing that for the past four decades, Suzuki has been a travelling buddy for generations.

There are many memories associated with the first vehicle, and Suzuki is giving a chance to its customers to win exciting prizes by sharing their cherishable memories on My Suzuki My Story.

On this exciting digital portal, Suzuki customers can bring their stories to life and have a chance to hit the jackpot with some dazzling prizes. With this year's theme, customers can share creative stories via videos and pictures, etc, about their adored experiences with Suzuki cars or motorcycles to win sensational prizes like a brand-new Alto 660cc car, a Europe Trip, or a fantastic GSX-125 motorcycle. 

The trailblazing manufacturer of high-quality automobiles in Pakistan carries forward its Customers First Approach by honouring the most revered memories & experiences of its customers related to Suzuki.

The trust of Pakistani consumers has made Suzuki one of the largest automobile producers in the country, with the largest network of sales and service dealers nationwide, to ensure unmatched customer care with high-quality standards.

So, every customer must reminisce about their delightful Suzuki moments and gear up for a chance to win some incredible prizes! You might be fortunate to receive awesome prizes.

Click the link to submit your entry: https://www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

05:32 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Suzuki's Irresistible Offer: Get up to Rs 150,000 Trade-In Bonus on ...

05:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Walee Creators Academy Season 2 launches in Islamabad

12:27 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Zindigi Pilots Instant Debit Card Issuance for Zindigi & JS Bank ...

03:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as strategic partner and ...

10:18 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

MSMS season 3, closing ceremony – The magnificent curtain call

07:12 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

AGS technology comes to Suzuki Alto VXR

Advertisement

Latest

02:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Gold price plunges by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies, check forex rates

Pakistani rupee witnessed gains against US dollar in open market as IMF staff and Islamabad reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan's Stand-By Arrangement.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices continue to rise in Pakistan - Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a surge and it remained at two months high.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 November 2023

On Saturday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs216,000 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,185, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs169,753.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: