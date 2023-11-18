Gold price plunges by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went down in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with the downward trend in international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows the per tola price of the precious commodity declined by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs215,100.

Similarly, the price of 10grams of gold dropped to Rs184,414 after seeing an decrease of Rs1,200 in domestic market.

In international market, the yellow metal registered a decline as the price of per ounce gold went down by $5 to reach $2001.