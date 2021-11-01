Salaam Takaful Limited featured in InsurTech100 for 2021 by Fintech Global
In recognition of the growth strategy backed by a technological and innovative approach, Salaam Takaful Limited is featured in the coveted list of InsurTech100 for 2021. This prestigious list recognizes the year's most innovative and technology-driven companies that are addressing the digital transformation challenges in insurance. Over 1,400 companies were in contention under the radar of FinTech Global. The selection process included voting on various aspects by a panel of global analysts and industry experts.
The intelligent use of technology is of immense importance to today’s business and Salaam Takaful Limited considers the significance of this need more than ever now. Hence, digital transformation and adoption of the latest technology are the driving force behind development of innovative products and unprecedented digital value additions.
Salaam Takaful Limited’s MD and CEO, Syed Rizwan Hussain, expressed his gratitude on the occasion and quoted, “Alhamdulillah, we are honored to be recognized as one of the top insurtechs on the world. This acknowledgment reflects the strength of our business and also the untiring efforts of our team. Our ideation of becoming the first ‘Takafultech’ of the world in contrast to conventional insurtechs implores us to keep enhancement of technology at the nucleus of our business strategy. We will, in’sha’Allah, continue our efforts to relentlessly drive the advancement of the industry and forge new frontiers in promoting technologically-enabled Shariah compliant solutions.”
The entire team and management showed gratitude over the recognition and acknowledgment of their hard
