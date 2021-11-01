T20 World Cup: England thrash Sri Lanka by 26 runs to qualify for semi-final
Share
SHARJAH – England Monday continued their winning streak as they beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah.
Sri Lanka lost all their players at 137 while chasing a strong target of 164 runs. Jordan, Rashid and Moeen took two wickets each, helping England to book berth in the next round of the tournament.
Jos Buttler made an unbeaten 101 runs off 67 helping team to set a tough target for Sri Lanka.
We finally have our first century of the #T20WorldCup 2021 🤩— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 1, 2021
And it belongs to Jos Buttler 👏
A maiden T20I hundred for him! #ENGvSL | https://t.co/qlHuDOhCpo pic.twitter.com/VrWNj9iSZL
Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against England.
Sri Lanka await for in-form Group 1 leaders England, as Eoin Morgan’s side eye a win to effectively guarantee a semi-final spot.
England have been in impressive form so far in the tournament, defeating West Indies first up and comfortably beating Bangladesh, before bagging a victory over Australia on Saturday.
Sri Lanka know they need a win too, with only one more game against West Indies to come, and South Africa and Australia to overhaul if they want to snatch a qualification spot for the semi-finals.
Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to ... 05:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the first hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World ...
Both teams are expected to be unchanged for today’s fixture.
Probable England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
Probable Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.
T20 World Cup - New Zealand thrash India by 8 ... 10:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – New Zealand Sunday defeated India by eight wickets in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s T20 World ...
- Historic Mahzooz win: Pakistani expat lands AED 50,000,000 grand prize12:04 AM | 2 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran's ‘relief package’ to benefit 10 million Pakistanis11:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Black Horse Paints clinch trophy10:34 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
-
- ‘Joker’ stabs 17 on Tokyo train08:43 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video goes viral02:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Sarah Khan's attitude during baby Alyana's Aqiqah raises eyebrows02:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Nawal Saeed celebrates birthday in style01:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021