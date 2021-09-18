Pakistan's interior minister visits Siachen, pays tribute to martyrs for their sacrifices (VIDEO)
03:47 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's interior minister visits Siachen, pays tribute to martyrs for their sacrifices (VIDEO)
SKARDU – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday visited Siachen Gyari Frontline to meet frontline soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Rashid laid a wreath and paid homage to soldiers at the memorial in Gyari who laid their lives while defending the motherland during a massive snow avalanche in 2012.

Addressing Pakistan Army troops, the minister said “It was my desire to meet the soldiers deputed at front posts, which has been fulfilled this day by meeting these brave sons of the soil.”

“Pakistan Army has made enviable sacrifices in the national defense of the motherland from the evil designs of enemies”, he said while adding that “the reason Pakistan exists as an independent country is due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

He was also briefed on the Gyari landslide while he later visited Giang. Earlier, the local administration and Gilgit Baltistan Scouts received Rashid on reaching Skardu Airport.

The pioneer of Siachen: Pakistan loses its silent ... 06:42 PM | 4 Apr, 2017

SKARDU- Abdul Rehman, the pioneer of Siachin, has breathed his last in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan. Even ...

