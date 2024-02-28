Search

Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his family in PSL 9

12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his family in PSL 9

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season 9 continues with action-packed matches and dose of entertainment but a recent incident with families of Quetta Gladiators members including Mohammad Amir made headlines.

The family members of Amir and other Gladiators members including Moin Khan were forcibly removed from the VIP box at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Amir then took to social media, calling out DC Multan for mistreating his family members at the stadium. The pacer claimed that DC and other officials told authorities to kick out families from VIP boxes without justification.

After his tweet, newly elected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approached Amir to address the situation. The cricketer later expressed his appreciation, saying “All misunderstanding has been cleared by the Deputy Commissioner Multan himself. I sincerely appreciate it and extend my best wishes to you as you embark on your new journey.”

Earlier, several cricketers and Quetta Gladiators' players and management condemned the incident, demanding action from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against such behavior.

PSL 9: Amir wants action against Multan DC over misbehaviour with family

