Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his family in PSL 9

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season 9 continues with action-packed matches and dose of entertainment but a recent incident with families of Quetta Gladiators members including Mohammad Amir made headlines.
The family members of Amir and other Gladiators members including Moin Khan were forcibly removed from the VIP box at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Amir then took to social media, calling out DC Multan for mistreating his family members at the stadium. The pacer claimed that DC and other officials told authorities to kick out families from VIP boxes without justification.
After his tweet, newly elected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approached Amir to address the situation. The cricketer later expressed his appreciation, saying “All misunderstanding has been cleared by the Deputy Commissioner Multan himself. I sincerely appreciate it and extend my best wishes to you as you embark on your new journey.”
Earlier, several cricketers and Quetta Gladiators' players and management condemned the incident, demanding action from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against such behavior.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
