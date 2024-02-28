Fawad Khan teases fans with poster of “Beat”

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has caused a stir among his fans with a mysterious social media post teasing his upcoming venture.
After a notable absence from public view, Fawad Khan resurfaced on Instagram, sharing a film poster that has sparked excitement and speculation among his followers.
The enigmatic poster showcases the title "Beat" prominently, accompanied by a release date of March 1. Yet, the caption accompanying the post remains cryptic, merely stating "Har Dhadkan Ki Kahani", leaving fans eager for more information.
Notably, the poster also indicates that "Beat" will premiere on an OTT platform, suggesting a potential shift in Fawad Khan's focus towards streaming services. Furthermore, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast alongside Khan, featuring Daniyal Naeem, Irfan Junejo, Shahveer Jaffrey, and Junaid Akram.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
