Fawad Khan teases fans with poster of “Beat”

Web Desk
12:20 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Fawad Khan teases fans with poster of “Beat”

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has caused a stir among his fans with a mysterious social media post teasing his upcoming venture.

After a notable absence from public view, Fawad Khan resurfaced on Instagram, sharing a film poster that has sparked excitement and speculation among his followers.

The enigmatic poster showcases the title "Beat" prominently, accompanied by a release date of March 1. Yet, the caption accompanying the post remains cryptic, merely stating "Har Dhadkan Ki Kahani", leaving fans eager for more information.

Notably, the poster also indicates that "Beat" will premiere on an OTT platform, suggesting a potential shift in Fawad Khan's focus towards streaming services. Furthermore, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast alongside Khan, featuring Daniyal Naeem, Irfan Junejo, Shahveer Jaffrey, and Junaid Akram.

