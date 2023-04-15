UAE awards Golden Visas as Eil al Fitr nears: Here are the recipients

DUBAI - The authorities in United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday to award Golden Visas to a number of imams, preachers and religious researchers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued a decision in this regard on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
According to a statement from the emirate's media office, among those who were awarded the coveted Golden Visa are imams, muezzins, preachers, muftis, and religious researchers who have completed 20 years doing their job in Dubai, .
Besides Golden Visa, they will also receive a 'financial honour', in recognition of their efforts in promoting religion, safeguarding public morals, and helping spread the values of tolerance that characterise the United Arab Emirates.
What is UAE Golden Visa
The UAE’s ‘Golden visa’ is a long-term residence visa which allows foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:
Many global stars have already taken the Golden Visa. These include Christiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Armani, Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, Iqra Aziz Hussain and her husband Yasir Hussain, Fakhr e Alam and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty from Bollywood have also received UAE Golden Visa besides Sithara Krishnakumar, musician Stephen Devassy and actor Sudheer Karamana.
