PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Ali Zaidi was arrested in southern port city of Karachi on Saturday.

The news about Zaidi’s arrest was shared by PTI leader Farrukh Habib, saying the former minister was arrested by police from party’s Sindh office.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Zaidi has also confirmed the development, saying the police had taken the PTI Sindh’s president into their custody.

PTI سندھ آفس سے پارٹی کے صوبائی صدر علی حیدر زیدی سندھ پولیس نے گرفتار کرلیا ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 15, 2023

More to follow…