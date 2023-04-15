KP police issue transfer orders for slain DSP

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has issued transfer orders for a slain officer as it appears that the department is yet to update the list of its personnel.

A notification issued by the department carries the name of DSP Ismat Shah, who was martyred in a suicide attack inside a mosque at the Peshawar Police Lines earlier this year.

As per the notification, the transfer of slain DSP has been left at the disposal of Additional IG CTD.

A spokesperson that Shah’s name had been recommended for promotion last year and it was the reason that his name could not be omitted from the list.